LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that we are not afraid of opposition’s threats of protests and general elections will take place on fixed time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for the progress and prosperity of the country rather than pursuing his own personal benefits. He was talking with a PTI delegation that comes from different districts during a meeting at Governor House on Friday.

On this occasion, the Governor said that instead of giving threats of protests, the opposition should wait patiently for the general elections of 2023.

Those who are trying to disrupt accountability will face failure. Pakistan cannot make progress without eliminating corruption. Corrupt people will have to face accountability at any cost. Government is making tough decisions to ensure prosperity of the country. We are introducing reforms and ensuring merit in institutes.

Our priority is the welfare of the public. Governor further added that construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam will fulfill water needs of the country. Our policies are aimed at providing relief to the public. More than Rs153 billion have been distributed among deserving families without any political discrimination through Ehsas Programme.

Everyone including the businessmen should follow government Standard Operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus on Eidul Azha.

He said that Pakistan is going through a difficult time due to corona but Insha Allah together we will face all challenges.