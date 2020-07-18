Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday offered a third consular access to convicted Indian spy terrorist Kulbushan Jadhav.

Officials in Foreign Office Friday revealed that India had been officially informed about the fresh offer which comes a day after Indian diplomats refused to avail the second consular access – as per International Court of Justice’s directives - at the last minute on July 16.

On July 16, 2010, Indian Charge d’affaires reached the Foreign Office as New Delhi accepted Pakistan’s offer to give second consular access to Jadhav. The place where the agent was kept had been declared as sub-jail.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said first consular access under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 was earlier provided by Pakistan on September 2 last year. She said the mother and wife of commander Jadhav were also allowed to meet him on December 25, 2017.

Aisha Farooqui said two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Commander Jadhav on July 16. Later, the Indian officials refused to take the facility much to the surprise of the Pakistani authorities.

India had moved the ICJ in 2017 seeking access to Jadhav and his release. On July 17, 2019, the ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

Announcing the verdict Judge Abdulqavi Ahmed Yousaf told Pakistan to review the death sentence for an alleged Indian spy, saying Islamabad violated his rights to consular visits.

Kulbushan SudhirYadhav found guilty of all the charges. He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.