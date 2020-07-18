Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, on Friday, welcomed the designation of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Noor Wali Mehsud by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee on its ISIL and Al-Qaeda Sanctions List.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the sanctions were being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries would also follow the suit.

She said TTP is already a “UN-designated terrorist organization and is responsible for numerous terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.”

She said Pakistan has “defeated TTP through comprehensive security operations in the country. However, TTP continue to operate from outside Pakistan’s borders with support from its third-country facilitators”.