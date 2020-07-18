Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Friday supported the demand of lawyers from Karachi for re-opening of Family and Civil Courts in the provincial metropolis of Sindh.

PBC Vice-Chairman Abid Saqi, in a statement, issued by the council secretary, expressed concerned over the continued closure of the Family and Civil Court in Karachi. He said that due to the closure of the courts the concerned litigants are being badly affected for non-hearing of their cases thus adversely affecting their valuable rights involved.

Therefore, he requested the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to permit the re-opening of these courts.

Saqi questioned that when all the courts right from the district level to the apex court of the country are regularly functioning then why the Family and Civil Courts in Karachi are closed.