LAHORE - Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Khalid Mehmood has expressed resolve to introduce the best management to benefit patients from other provinces. Chairing meeting of administrative doctors on Friday, he said that in the light of the orders of the provincial government, the policy of one patient one caregiver attendant would be implemented in letter and spirit so that doctors and allied staff could provide best treatment facilities. However, in addition to the ICU, families will also be allowed to meet patients during specified period in other wards. Executive Director PINS further said that the doctors, nurses and other employees who provided the best treatment to the patients without caring for their own lives during the corona epidemic would be awarded with certificates of appreciation and a function will be organized soon in this regard.