Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Saturday) to hold key meetings.

According to sources, PM Imran will hold meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, in which he will be briefed on the overall situation of the province.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will also hold a meeting with Prime Minister and brief him on Aab Pak Authority and other welfare measures.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid will brief the Prime Minister on the development project in the health sector. PM Imran will also attend the launching ceremony of an international brand. He will also plant a tree under the monsoon tree-planting campaign.