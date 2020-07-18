Share:

Police on Saturday thwarted a dread offered within the city claiming to capture six individuals of a comparable gather that was behind the attack that raged the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building within the city on June 29.

Senior Administrator of the Police (SSP), Fida Hussain Janwari claimed arrest of six psychological militants having a place to banned Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS).

"This gather was too included within the stock trade assault," said the SSP as he displayed the charged psychological militants some time recently media at his office.

He said that the captured offenders needed to target key establishments within the city. The SSP West assist claimed that prove has risen demonstrating back of Indian spy agency-RAW- to affirmed psychological militants amid the starting probe.

We have worked together with the security offices to track the perpetrators of the PSX assault and it risen that those who assaulted the building were trained by the Indian security office, said the SSP Fida Janwari.

He faulted that the RAW was arranging dread assaults within the nation and the arrested blamed needed to target security organizations and police personnel.