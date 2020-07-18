Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday emphasised the need for vigilant monitoring in crime hotspots through PSCA cameras for eliminating crimes.

Chairing a meeting held here to review overall crime situation in the city, he said that PSCA would always support police to root out crime, adding that Police Operations, Traffic, AVLS, Investigation, Dolphin, PRU and other units should work cooperatively in this regard.

On the occasion, Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan said that anti car lifting unit should adopt digital mechanism to stop vehicle theft, adding, the PSCA was ensuring proactively camera surveillance in the city to highlight crime hotspots.

During the meeting, DIG Operations Ishfaq Khan said that police were taking action against those who uploaded their wheelie and aerial firing videos on social media.

CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid said that cases were being registered against those who were using bogus and green number plates illegally, adding that in order to escape from e-challan, those who tampered the number plates would be dealt with strictly.

The CTO said that checkpoints were also set up at the entrances and exits of the city to take action against violators.

SSP Operations Faisal Shahzad also gave suggestions to minimize crime.