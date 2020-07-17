Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 37,330.85 points as compared to 37,001.44 points on the last working day, with positive change of 329.41 points (0.89 per cent). A total 466,058,521 shares were traded compared to the trade 402,589,774 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs15.836 billion as compared to Rs16.066 billion during last trading day. As many as 386 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 265 recorded gain and 104 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 87,258,000 shares and price per share of Rs13.86, Lottee Chemical with a volume of 24,856,500 with price per share of Rs11.42 and Unity Foods LtdXR with a volume of 22,147,500 and price per share of Rs11.91. The Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum increase of Rs128.95 per share, closing at Rs1879.95 whereas Sapphire Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs67 per share, closing at Rs979.Inland Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs97.86 per share, closing at Rs1206.92 whereas prices of Ismail Ind shares decreased by Rs27.29 per share closing at Rs336.71.