LAHORE - The government of Punjab has released the data of the facilities being offered to the coronavirus patients, including treatment, high dependency units, isolation wards and ventilators available at all hospitals on the directives of the provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, as many as 61,204 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours, 198 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan has said that out of 8,902 beds reserved for the COVID-19 patients in the province, 8,194 are unoccupied, while at Lahore’s government hospitals, 2,184 beds are unoccupied, out of total 2,385 reserved for the purpose.

Barrister Awan further said that out of 5,765 beds reserved for the coronavirus patients in Punjab’s isolation wards, 5,442 are available. “In the isolation wards of Lahore hospitals, 1,580 beds are unoccupied, out of 1,633 reserved for such patients,” he explained.

He further said that at the High Dependency Units (HDUs) in entire Punjab, 2,240 beds were unoccupied, out of total 2,545 reserved for the purpose whereas at HDUs of Lahore hospitals, 442 beds are unoccupied, out of total 508.

Secretary SHME Department said that in entire Punjab 507 ventilators are available out of 600 reserved whereas in Lahore, 166 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for the coronavirus patients.

The Secretary SHME further informed that on the directives of the Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, facilities for the COVID-19 patients were being upgraded across the province.