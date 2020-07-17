Share:

ISLAMABAD-Queen Maxima of the Netherlands cut an elegant figure as she posed with her husband and daughters for a sweet family portrait in the Hague. The royal, 49, posed with her husband King Willem-Alexander, 53, and daughters Princess Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 15, and Princess Ariane, 13 in the stunning garden of Paleis Huis ten Bosch in The Hague. The Queen opted for a summery all-white outfit for the occasion, teaming a vest top with wide trousers and a loose fitting blazer for the family’s annual portrait. Keeping her blonde hair down in loose waves, the mother-of-three accessorized with a skinny brown belt and brown leather clutch bag.