ISLAMABAD - Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Amir tied the knot with Narjis in 2016. Recently, he announced the good news with his fans and followers about the new member of his family. Taking to his Twitter, he shared that he has been blessed with a baby girl named Zoya Amir. Muhammad Amir wrote, “Alhumdulillah finally ALLAH ki rehmat Zoya Amir.” Many fellow cricketers congratulated Muhammad Amir on the birth of his baby girl. The couple is blessed with two girls, the elder one is Minsa Amir.