Islamabad - Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Friday said that government will take action as per the law against sugar mills in light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission report.

Shahzad Akbar said as the Supreme Court had vacated the stay order granted by Sindh High Court on the issue, the government would continue with its proceedings matter.

He said the government proceedings included punitive action against those responsible for the sugar crisis, reforming sugar policy and rationalizing sugar price.

He said that the concerned departments would carry out their investigations into the matter.

Shahzad Akbar said that the government had initiated action against 156 employees of the food department for their alleged involvement in sugar and flour crisis.

On the wheat flour issue, the Special Assistant said a 20 kilogram pack of wheat flour was available at 860 rupees in Punjab.

He noted that about 60 to 70 government officials were directly involved with the mills, adding that wheat was provided to 667 flour mills under government subsidy.

While referring to the stay order on the implementation of the sugar commission report by Sindh High Court, Akbar said that after hearing the government’s stance, the top court dismissed the restraining order.

“Measures were also recommended on the flour crisis. In the 2018 Ramadan package, wheat was released to the mills at the wheat subsidy rate. Out of 667, as many as 149 flour mills were found involved in wheat theft,” he highlighted.

The SAPM said that mills caused a loss of about Rs250 million, of which Anti-Corruption Punjab had deposited Rs190 million in the treasury. “Following the report of the Sugar Commission, each institution would take action under its own law,” Akbar said.