Supreme Court will listen an offer against complaints of the Registrar’s office over a challenge to the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA).

The summit court will listen the offer recorded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on July 20.

The court has issued a take note to Counselor Ali Zafar for the PTI’s offer against complaints of the Registrar’s office.

According to the details, PTI had challenged clause 74 and 75 of Sindh’s local government law in the Supreme Court, which were returned back to the petitioner with objections.