ISLAMABAD - Sihala police have found dead body of an infant from near a pond at Jawa Road here on Friday, according to a police spokesman. The dead body of infant was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). A case has been registered against unknown mother with Police Station Sihala, he added.

According to him, some locals alerted Sihala police that dead body of an infant was lying near a pond at Jawa Road. He said a police teamed rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody and shifted to PIMS. He added police have filed a case against unidentified mother and begun investigation.