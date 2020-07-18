Share:

Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that the 306 kilometers Sukkur-Hyderbad Motorway (M-6) will contribute to construction boom.

Asim Saleem Bajwa took to Twitter on Saturday and said the M-6 which has been approved in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on BOT basis (preferred fin model) will contribute in socio-economic revolution for interior Sindh and complete Psr-Kci Eastern Route.

The chairman CPEC authority, while stating that Pakistan is making progress, further added that the M-6 will also link East Balochistan to entire Motorway network.