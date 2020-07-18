Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Rainfall accompanied by thun­derstorm lashed the city and its outskirts on Friday, consider­ably dropping the temperatures.

Reports say heavy rain and strong winds that followed se­vere heat uprooted several trees and signboards.

It is pertinent to mention here that although the city adminis­tration had removed some sign­boards from the roadsides, still there are plenty in the city, pos­ing serious threat to the lives of people in case of a storm.

Rain turned main roads and streets into pools of wa­ter while the low-lying areas were completely submerged. Strong winds also blew away katcha huts. Growers feel ec­static: Meanwhile, farmers have expressed happiness over the heavy rainfall, saying rain was much awaited because water was required for the chili, cot­ton and other crops.

Engineers of the irrigation de­partment had reduced the water level in canals after the met office forecast heavy rains. The rain also disrupted power supply to the city, while it became completely dark after the sunset. The entire city was without electricity till the filing of this news.

HESCO SUSPENDS POWER SUPPLY TO 75 FEEDERS

The Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) has in­formed that the power supply to 75 electricity feeders out of 105 in Hyderabad has been suspended due to rain. The HESCO’s spokesman told here on Friday that the power sup­ply had been suspended due to safety reasons. He said the sup­ply would be restored once the field staff gave clearance after the downpour stopped. He said the HESCO’s CEO Abdul Haq Memon had directed the official and the staff to remain on high alert and to ensure their pres­ence in the field.

WASA TO SUSPEND WATER SUPPLY DUE TO WORK

The water supply to Hyderabad City will remain suspended for 11 hours on July 19 due to mainte­nance work.

The spokesman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) informed here on Friday that the suspension would be car­ried out because of necessary repair work of the water sup­ply line. The spokesman said the repair work would be carried out on the 24 inch pipeline on Thani Sarak road.