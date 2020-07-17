Share:

A highly applauded initiative taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is the Billion Trees Tsunami. The current goal of the initiative is to plant ten billion trees until the year 2023. This massive replantation project was crucially needed as Pakistan is below the recommended total forest cover range set by the United Nations. However, it is sad to notice that all provinces are not on board with this initiative. From the information publicly available, it appears that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the primary focus of this initiative and most of the replantation is being done there.

Being a resident of Karachi and a frequent visitor of Punjab, I have not come across any replantation schemes in the two provinces. Additionally, and with the increasing launch of various housing schemes all over the country, it is evident that green areas are being converted into residential and commercial ventures. A huge contributing factor is that large societies such as DHA and Bahria Town are not required to have designated green areas.

Every year, our country suffers great losses from flooding. The replantation will not only aid in controlling floods but shall also help in controlling the adverse effects of global warming. I would urge the federal government to take immediate action and ensure that the provinces, as well as the societies across the country, are on board with the Billion Trees Tsunami project.

MUJTABA SOHAIL RAJA,

Karachi.