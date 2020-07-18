KANDHKOT - A shepherd, hailing from Nihal Khan Jaffrey area of Ghouspur, was kidnapped here. According to details, Ghanwar Ali Jaffrey, 40, was looking after the cattle in katcha area of Ghouspur town that suddenly some armed men appeared and took him away at gunpoint.
However, no FIR of the incident was registered till the filing of this news. Similarly, a person, belonging to Sabzoi clan, was kidnapped here in the jurisdiction of A-section police station. According to details, Ghuhram, by caste Sabzoi, was heading to his village that when reached near Guddu Pull area near Haibat police checkpost, some unidentified gunmen intercepted him and also took him to the katcha area