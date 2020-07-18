Share:

US sanctions are not expected to have a deterrent effect on Syria’s Assad regime in the short or medium term, but rather should be considered part of a long-term attrition strategy, according to a policy analyst.

US sanctions under the 2019 Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act are unlikely to be a decisive factor against the regime regarding its war crimes, Mehmet Seyfettin Erol, head of the Turkish-based Ankara Centre for Crisis and Policy Research (ANKASAM), told Anadolu Agency.

The reason is that besides Bashar al-Assad’s own will and actions, there are the acts of other countries and groups, especially Iran and Russia, behind human rights violations and atrocities, Erol said.

Erol said a few days ago Russian fighter planes targeted civilians in northern Syria’s al-Bab region, a region liberated in February 2017 by Turkish troops and the Syrian National Army (SNA) from the terror group Daesh, as part of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.

At least one person was killed and 11 injured Wednesday in two airstrikes on civilian settlements.

Also, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said on July 7 that Syrian and Russian warplanes committed war crimes by deliberately targeting civilians, healthcare organizations, and healthcare workers in northern Syria’s Idlib province, he said.

"Dramatically escalating their military campaign to recapture Idlib and parts of western Aleppo, Syrian Government forces alongside the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air and ground attacks which decimated civilian infrastructure, depopulated towns and villages, and claimed the lives of hundreds of Syrian women, men and children," according to a report by the commission.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.