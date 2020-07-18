Share:

All Pakistani pilots working in Vietnam were given clean chit by the government after they were grounded pending clearance from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority amid the fake licences saga.

“They have valid and legitimate licences and none have been involved in a flight incident or safety threat,” read a statement issued on Saturday.

"All licenses administered by the Pakistani aviation regulator are legitimate and valid. There are no fake licenses, as mentioned by the media," a government statement said, citing a note from the Pakistani Embassy to the Vietnamese government.

Vietnam had licensed 27 Pakistani pilots and 12 of them were still active. The other 15 pilots' contracts had expired or were inactive due to the corona virus pandemic, according to Vietnam's Civil Aviation Authority.