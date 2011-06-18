OUR STAFF REPORTER LAHORE Provincial Police Chief Javed Iqbal has issued transfer and posting notifications of two ladies police officers on Friday. According to the notification, Mrs. Rehana Kausar, Superintendent of Police, legal, Sargodha has been transferred and posted as SP, Traffic Sahiwal Region against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect. Similarly, Mrs Nabila Naheed Rana, Legal, Multan is transferred and posted as SP, PHP, Multan, against an existing vacancy. Dental Surgeon dies: A renowned dental surgeon Dr. Inam Attaullah, father of three, died due to cardiac failure on Friday. He was 85.