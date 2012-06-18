KOT RADHA KISHAN - The Sheikhum Police claimed to have arrested 10 activists of a banned outfit and recovered a huge quantity of weapons from them near Jabbo Mail Police-Post on Kasur-Kot Radha Kishan Road here the other day.

As per detail, a police party led by Sheikhum Police SHO Mukhtar Ahmad and SI Rasheed Baig were conducting snap-checking at a picket at Rohi Nullah, Maloki. Meanwhile, the police stopped a car on suspicion and found 10 people in police uniforms in it. They introduced themselves as police officers but the police personnel suspected their identity. During questioning, the accused pointed their guns towards the policemen and tried to escape. In the meantime, ASP Saddr Shabbir Ahmad Sethar with police personnel rushed to the spot and overpowered the accused. The accused were identified as Hafiz Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Arshad of Sheikhupura, Zainul Abidin of Chichawatni, Hamid of Sialkot, M Ikram of Kahna, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Farooq and Junaid Zeeshan of Lahore.

A police officer told the news men that the accused belonged to Malik Ishaq Group of a banned outfit. He said that cases had been registered against the accused under sections 132,133,134,135,136 and 13/20/65 and 170/171 of the PPC.