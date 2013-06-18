Islamabad- Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, on Monday strongly criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) budget, saying the KPK government has proposed 70 per cent development funds to continue previous government’s proposed projects. Commenting on KPK budget, JUI-F chief said KPK government has introduced one per cent increase in Afghan Transit Trade (ATT), which is totally illogical as another route is available. Quoting Fazl, JIU-F spokesman saidPakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should make proper measures for all districts. Bureaucracy prepared this budget and landlords are totally exempted from tax, he added. Fazl argued that it was responsibility of provinces to cultivate resources as per 18th Amendment. He said no relief was provided to poor sector of the society. About power crisis, he said there is need to make some proper measures for power outages in the province. He said that there is need to reconstruct deteriorated road situation of the province.