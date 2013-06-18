Paramedical staffs of offer fateha for the departed soul of innocent people in two bomb blasts Quetta

Paramedical staffs of offer fateha for the departed soul of innocent people in two bomb blasts Quetta

Paramedical staffs of offer fateha for the departed soul of innocent people in two bomb blasts Quetta

Paramedical staffs of offer fateha for the departed soul of innocent people in two bomb blasts Quetta