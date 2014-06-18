PESHAWAR - Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) and Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote students' creative talent on scientific lines.

The MoU was singed Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz on behalf of ICP and Ezaz Ahmad Khan, Coordinator PYCA. The MoU ensures the training of selected teachers as trainers at the first stage. The proposed trainers would be trained in most modern techniques to further train talented youth of ICP in using their creative talent on positive projects.

The PYCA would facilitate the holding of creative activities in the ICP on modern lines and financially assist those youth who want to present their creative projects. The ICP would also provide necessary infrastructural training facilities to the PYCA for training its students and teachers.