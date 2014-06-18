Karachi - The Zimbabwe A cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for two four-day games and three one-day games scheduled for later this month has been postponed to September with fears that the tour might not even take place after all.

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s acting Chief Executive Officer Nizamuddin Choudhury revealed Tuesday that the tour has been rescheduled but they have not yet come up with a date as to when the tour will now take centre stage. “The tour is being rescheduled. We haven’t come to a definite date yet but it is being worked out,” said Choudhury. Zimbabwe Cricket communications manager Lovemore Banda confirmed the tour was off but added that the Zimbabwean team was unlikely to break camp as there are other commitments close by.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had suggested that the tour be held in July and August but Zimbabwe Cricket refused the offer as they will be hosting South Africa and Australia in a money spinning tournament during the same time.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play South Africa in a one-off Test before Tri-Series involving South Africa and Australia which have a span of seven matches. In fact, information filtering through from Zimbabwe Cricket was that the whole purpose of going to Bangladesh was to have a look at the players for the South African and Australian matches and the postponed leaves the tour as of no purpose.

Zimbabwe Cricket had already named a strong 15 member squad for both the two four dayers and the three one-day matches. The teams had gone into camp with the intention of touring Bangladesh. Zimbabwe have not had much competitive action as their last Tests matches came way back in September when they hosted Bangladesh.

This was followed by the Twenty 20 World Cup in Bangladesh in March where Zimbabwe was eliminated before the real competition started. Since then, Zimbabwe has not had any competitive international matches.