HAFIZABAD

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents here on Wednesday.

Butcher Nawaz of Sadaat Colony had been allegedly kidnapped by Ashraf and Arshad of Sagar Kalan and then poisoned to death over old enmity.

According to the deceased’s family, the police were reluctant to register a case against the accused. They said that they went from pillar to post to get the case registered against the accused but the city SHO refused to register a case. The family including women and children took out a rally along with the dead body and blocked the Fawara Chowk by burning tyres where they raised slogans against the SHO city and protested by beating their chests.

However, the police registered a case against the accused later and shifted the body to the city morgue for post mortem. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused. According to another report, 20-year-old Nadeem was sound asleep on the roof top of his house in Kot Dilawar when some unidentified accused opened fire. As a result, he died on-the-spot. The motive of the offence could not be ascertained yet.

SUICIDE, ACCIDENT: Muhammad Akhtar has committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house in Mohallah Sirajan Pindi Bhattian. He was too much perturbed due to his complicated domestic affairs. A minor boy in Jalalpur Bhattian was killed on-the-spot when he was knocked down by a speeding bus when he was attempting to cross the road.