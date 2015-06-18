LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said Pakistan stands firm to cope with challenges like energy crisis, terrorism and extremism.

“Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices in anti-terror war. We stick to our guns against terrorism,” he said while talking to a delegation of Royal College for Defence Studies of the UK led by Maj Gen Simon Porter Wednesday.

He said political and military leaderships have unanimously evolved the national action plan for eliminating terrorism and its implementation has been bearing fruit.

He said promotion of investment and economic activities is out of question without peace. He said that terrorists are not only enemies of Pakistan but the entire world and they are being responded in a befitting manner. Moreover, he said that his government was taking steps for socio-economic betterment.

During the meeting, the chief minister also mentioned his anti-corruption strategy, saying: “There is no room for corruption. The PML-N will bring in prosperity.”

Shahbaz vowed that he will not allow anyone to loot the national resources. He said that third-party audit has been made compulsory in development projects which has promoted transparency.

About energy crisis, Shahbaz said thousands of megawatts electricity would be generated from a number of energy projects by 2017-18 when the energy crisis would be over. The CM said that CPEC has the importance of a game changer which will benefit the entire Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Shahbaz Sharif said that the confidence of international institutions had restored due to better economic policies.

He said the government had taken solid steps for promoting transparency. He said that the opponents could not level the allegation of corruption of a single penny. The CM said that no case of corruption against his government came fore during last two years which was a big credit for the present government. He said information technology has been promoted in Punjab and digital monitoring system adopted. He said that citizen feedback system is also being fully benefitted.

Replying to a question, Shahbaz said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was taking all provinces along and consultation was made with provinces and all political parties on important national issues which had enhanced national harmony and solidarity.

To another question, the CM said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and wants peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries.

Replying to another question, he said that four provinces of Pakistan would benefit from the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, new job opportunities would be created, economic and trade activities would increase in the region which would help eliminate poverty.

Maj Gen Simon Porter said CM Shahbaz is a visionary leader and they have greatly impressed by listening to his views. He said Shahbaz is serving the people of the province honestly and sincerely.