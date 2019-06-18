Share:

BUREWALA - The Punjab government under World Bank-funded “Punjab Cities Programme” allocated amount of $236 million for integrated development of solid waste, sewerage, water supply, urban roads, open public spaces and streetlights in 16 municipal committees of the province.

According to the relevant documents, under the programme, 16 municipal committees including Vehari, Burewala, Jhelum, Daska, Wazirabad, Kamoki, Murdikay, Hafizabad, Gojra, Jaranwala, Jhang, Kot Addu, Okara, Kamalia, Bahawalnagar and Khanewal will be provided $180 million performance based grants. Mechanism of performance based grants will be replicated in other municipalities after successful experience.

Speaking about the programme, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that the administration is already working target-based utilization of the grant for the two sub-divisions in the district. “We will try to utilize this opportunity in a transparent and an efficient manner through proper coordination and supervision,” he asserted.

The local civil society has urged for good planning, strict compliance with well managed consultation of local community to reap benefits of this programme.