KARACHI - Two policemen were gunned down in Mominabad area of Orangi Town, in an apparent targeted attack on Monday.

According to SSP West Shaukat Khattian, the two policemen, who were posted at Mominabad Police Station, were on the way towards the police station for joining their duty when at least four armed assailants on two motorbikes attacked them.

“The attackers opened fire at the policemen near Noori Chowk in the area and fled the scene,” said the police official.

The two of the slain cops were identified as Constable Allahdita from Sanghar and Ahmed Ali from Kamber-Shahdadkot.

“Both of them were part of the Sindh Reserve Police and performing their duties at the Mominabad police station,” he said adding that they lived in the Police Training Centre’s Bachelor Barracks in Saeedabad.

CCTV footage obtained from nearby shops also showed that four armed assailants on two motorbikes leaving the scene after the attack. The two of the assailants riding motorbike wore helmet while the two others had caps to conceal their identity.

The police had initiated investigation into the incident with counter terrorism department leading the probe.

The police said that the initial probe had found weapon used in the attack was a 9mm pistol. “We have recovered five bullet casings from the scene,” he said adding that soon the culprits would be arrested.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the attack and summoned a report.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and directed the Addition IG Karachi to submit a detailed report into the incident.

He said that the government would not tolerate such incidents and would soon arrest the culprits involved in the incident. He also condoled with the families of the slain policemen and said that the provincial government would not leave them alone.

Meanwhile, the advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab also paid rich tribute to the police officials who were martyred by terrorists in the Orangi Town and said that the higher authorities of police will investigate this incident.

He said we will look after the financial assistance to the families of martyred cops. He said that these type cowardly incidents cannot crush their courage as restoration of law and order situation is not liked by anti social elements and such people will be punished. He prayed that Allah Almighty might rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Police arrest 33 suspects

Police of West Zone arrested 33 suspects including eight absconders and recovered weapons and Charas from them during last 24 hours while routine patrolling in its jurisdiction here.

One motorcycle was seized under section 550 CrPC while other allegedly stolen motorcycle was also recovered. Eight pistols, 23 live rounds, 2.670 kilograms Charas, one mobile phone and Rs 5,520 cash were recovered from arrested suspects, claimed a spokesperson for the DIG West Zone on Monday.

The police registered cases and has started investigation. Meanwhile, the Police of South Zone arrested six absconders among 59 suspects and recovered five pistols, 13 live rounds and Rs 46,350 cash from the accused during the last 24 hours, claimed a spokesperson for the DIG South Zone.

The police registered a case and started investigation.