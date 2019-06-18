Share:

KASUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani punished 39 police officials for indifference to their duties here the other day.

According to police, the DPO suspended a sub inspector, an assistant sub inspector and six constables for corruption and remaining absent from duty. The DPO also demoted an inspector and a sub inspector for poor investigation into cases. Similarly, other police officials were punished for negligence and poor performance.

On the occasion, the DPO said that corrupt and negligent police officials had no place in police department, adding that such elements would be dealt with sternly.

FLOOD FIGHTING ARRANGEMENTS

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ch Arshad had finalised the arrangements to deal with possible floods.

During a meeting here, he directed the officials concerned to establish flood control rooms at district and tehsil level, adding that the officials must complete all necessary measures to avoid any major loss during floods. He directed the assistant commissioners concerned to visit the embankment on River Sutlej and Ravi and inspected their condition.

MERIT POLICY

To ensure merit in the promotion of policemen, DPO Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani held a test for the recruitment and appointment of Moharrar and Naib Moharrar. As many as 25 head constables and 52 constables took the exam. Only successful candidates will be shortlisted for promotion.