LAHORE - Mexi-Pak duo of Aisam and Santiago Gonzalez has won the doubles trophy in the Challenger Nottingham, Great Britain, at Nottingham, UK.

In the final, Aisam and partner defeated Chinese pair of Mao Xin Gong and Ze Zhan after a thrilling match with a score of 4-6, 7-6, 10-5. The Chinese pair had a good start against Mexi-Pak pair, who also matched the fire with fire till it was 4-4. After that, the Chinese pair overcome their spirited opponents by 6-4.

The second set also proved to be a clash of titans as both the pairs fought till the end as it was 6-6. Aisam and partner then played exceptionally to edge out their rivals by 7-6. The third set proved to be a thriller once again as both the pairs played phenomenal tennis and in the end, the Mexi-Pak pair prevailed over the Chinese and won the set 10-5 to register title victory.

After winning the title, Aisam told www.tothesports.net that he had practiced really hard for this event, which is like a pre-Wimbledon and it will not only boost his morale for the mega Grand Slam event but also helped him perform well in the Wimbledon.

“Having Pakistan number one tennis player Aqeel Khan with me here at UK as practice partner for the Wimbledon is really helping me a lot in preparing me well for the mega event. I feel very comfortable while practicing with him and I am very confident that I will prepare well for Wimbledon and try to win the Grand Slam for my country,” added Aisam.