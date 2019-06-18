Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to further enhance Pak-Australia bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both the countries. Talking to outgoing High Commissioner of Australia Margaret Adamson paid farewell call on him here on Monday, President underscored the need for greater Parliamentary contacts and exchanges between the two countries. The President said that Pakistan and Australia enjoy friendly and cordial relations and in recent years upsurge in bilateral relations need extra endeavour to further strengthening these. Dr Arif Alvi emphasised that both countries should take steps to increase the volume of bilateral trade. While referring to long outstanding Kashmir issue, the President called upon its early resolution for regional peace and economic prosperity of the region. The President also said that Pakistan fully supports peace efforts in Afghanistan and its rebuilding process. The President also welcomed the joint ventures by Australian companies in sectors like agriculture, engineering, energy, Nano-bio-technology, paramedical, nursing and allied health. Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has offered Argentinean businessmen to benefit from the investment friendly policies of Pakistan in areas like oil and gas exploration, agriculture and energy, apart from the projects being developed along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He was talking to outgoing Ambassador of Argentina Ivan Ivanissevich who called on him in Islamabad on Monday. The President said that Pakistan and Argentina enjoy friendly and cordial relation characterised by cooperation at international fora and shared perceptions and understanding on most major global and regional issues.

He said that Pakistan’s unique geographical location and investment friendly regime offer good business avenues for foreign businesses to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He hoped that Argentina would extend its support for signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement between Pakistan and MERCOSUR, Southern Common Market.

The Ambassador hoped that bilateral relations between the two countries would further strengthen in days to come.