KHUSHAB - Four persons were killed and 11 others injured in an armed clash over trees cutting dispute here on Monday.

Police said that the dispute emerged after members of one group tried to cut trees from a land owned by other group in Quaidabad area of Khushab. An exchange of fire took place between the two groups in which four people were killed and 11 others sustained bullet wounds.

Heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control.

The bodies and injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Quaidabad for medico-legal formalities. The police after registration of a case against armed men of both the groups and have started further investigation.

Man crushed to death by train

A man was crushed to death while crossing railway track here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Pir Mahal area of Toba Tek Singh where a man died after he was crushed by a Shorkot-Lahore bound train while crossing track in haste.

The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.