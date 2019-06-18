Share:

RAWALPINDI - Unknown assailants stabbed a 22-year-old blogger to death and injured his uncle in Sector G-9/4 of the Federal capital late on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Khan while the injured as Aitsham ul Haq, who were brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy and treatment.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Karachi Company. The police have registered a case against unknown killers on murder, attempted murder and terrorism charges besides launching probe into blind murder case, sources informed The Nation on Monday.

“Bilal Khan was stabbed to death by unknown killers whereas his uncle sustained serious injuries in G-9/4,” Superintendent of Police Saddar Circle Malik Naheem Iqbal said this while talking to media.

He said that Aitsham was under treatment in PIMS where doctors are trying hard to save his life.

According to sources, Bilal Khan received a phone call on his mobile from an unidentified person who asked him to come to G-9 sector.

They added that as he alongwith his uncle Aitsham reached the location, a man took them to a nearby forest where they were attacked with a sharp dagger. Sources said that sound of gun shots were also heard from the area and locals alerted the police.

They said that both the victims were moved to PIMS where Bilal Khan died whereas his uncle is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Abdullah, the father of deceased blogger, appeared before PS Karachi Company officials and lodged a complaint stating he was present at house of his cousin in Bara Kahu, when he received a call from cousin Aitsham at around 9:30pm on Sunday that he and Bilal had been attacked by unknown men and were injured critically.

He added that he rushed to the PIMS emergency where his son had passed away and his cousin was under treatment.

“My son sustained various cuts on different places of his body that led to his instant death,” Abdullah told police. He added that occurrence of incident swelled wave of panic and fear among people and called police to take action against the suspects who launched attack on his son and cousin.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by police under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act (7ATA) and begun investigation with no arrest so far.

On the other hand, the ill-fated father released a video message on social media in which he stated he or his son has no enmity with anyone. He urged the government to probe the blind murder case of his son and to arrest the culprits.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari denounced the brutal killing of a blogger by unknown assailants and assured that the government would unveil the hands involved in killing of Bilal.

The Minister tweeted: “Strongly condemned the murder of Bilal Khan. Disagreement and Opposition to someone’s views simply cannot be translated into killing the person. Government must and it will investigate and punish the killers. It is our responsibility to keep all our citizens secure under rule of law”.