ISLAMABAD- Capital Development Authority has again started development activities at Park Enclave after a lapse of nearly 3 years. Park enclave had become yet another stuck project of the CDA. However, under the instructions of the government, stalled sectors have been revived. As a first step, development activity has commenced at Park Enclave 1.

Citizens had deposited billions in this project and the project could not be completed since 2010.

The chairman CDA personally inspected and visited the ground breaking of the bridge at PE-1. Being constructed at a cost of Rs86 million, the tenders have been awarded at a much lower rates than the NIT which stood at 130 million. The chairman directed the CDA staff and contractor to ensure quality work and timely completion. He also said that this was merely first of the many development projects that are in pipeline and several have been advertised while tenders for more will be issued in coming days.

Gradually and steadily the pace of development work in the city will pick up, he said.