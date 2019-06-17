Share:

ISLAMABAD -China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 will be inaugurated at Pakistan National Council of the Arts on June 18, aiming to showcase China’s landscapes, tourism, culture and art.

China Cultural Centre in collaboration with Cultural Office of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in Pakistan will organise “Chinese Musical, Dance and Cultural Show” in celebration of Chinese Tourism and Cultural Week 2019, an official of China Cultural Centre in Pakistan said on Monday. He said that the event would be attended by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, ministers, parliamentarians and people from different walks of life. The cultural activities include a lecture, Chinese puppet show, China opera mix, duo dance pursuit of the heart, folk music ensemble, dance performances and magic. A series of activities, including a photo show, a dragon boat festival, a Chinese tourism product display and Chinese theatrical performances, will be held.

over the week.

Chinese culture centres and tourism offices overseas will host more than 250 cultural and tourism events in over 40 countries till June 30.

Through exhibitions, shows, lectures and forums, the global project, China Tourism and Culture Week, whose tagline is ‘China beyond your Imagination’, aims to showcase a real China and its development, as well as to promote tourism and cultural cooperation between China and the rest of the world.

The new series is sponsored by the Chinese Culture and Tourism Ministry’s international exchanges and cooperation bureau; organized by the Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE), China cultural centres and tourism offices overseas.