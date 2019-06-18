Share:

GUJRANWALA - The CIA police claimed to have busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested its three members including a proclaimed offender. The police also recovered cash, stolen goods and illegal arms from their possession.

DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar informed that the arrested accused were identified as Fayyaz (proclaimed offender), Tanvir and Fiaz who have been involved in dozens of dacoity and theft incidents. The officer informed that teh accused were wanted to police in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Jaranwala and Islamabad.

The police team recovered Rs200,000, stolen goods including motorcycles, cellphones and illegal arms from them.

POWERLOOMS FACTORY BURNT

Powerlooms factory caught fire which caused damage to machinery and material worth millions of rupees. According to rescuers, workers were busy working when one part of factory suddenly caught fire. Resultantly machinery and raw material burnt into ashes while workers saved their lives by running out from the factory. Rescue 1122 team overcame the fire after three hours rescue operation.