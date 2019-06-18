Share:

ISLAMABAD - Classic Cricket Club thrashed Diamond Cricket Club by 8 wickets in a T20 memorial match played here at Diamond Cricket Ground. The match was organised to pay tributes to former Test umpire Riazuddin and Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) Secretary Rehan Chishti, who died few days back. Quran Khawani was also observed and Fathia was offered for the departed souls. IRCA President Shakil Shaikh, ICA President Nasir Iqbal, Diamond Academy head Moeed Shaikh along with cricketers and others were also present on the occasion. Diamond Club, batting first, were bowled out for 163 in 19.5 overs. Ali Sarfraz was top scorer with 36 while Sajawal Riaz struck 32. Asjad and Fahad took two wickets each conceding 19 and 45 runs respectively. Classic Club chased the target in 19.2 overs losing just two wickets with Ashfaq scoring 72 and Abdul Rehman 45. Speaking at the occasion, Shakil Shaikh said: “Riazuddin’s death is a huge loss for cricket and country. We had long association with Riazuddin and IRCA Secretary Rehan and we pray that may the departed souls rest in eternal peace and may the Almighty grant their families courage to bear this irreparable loss.”