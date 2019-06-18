Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court of Karachi has reserved the verdict against Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in assets beyond means case.

As per details, speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and others appeared before accountability court. NAB maintained in the court that it can apprehend the suspects by inquiring the matter within 24 hours.

NAB further said that the inquiry against PPP leader was started on April 8 last year after receiving complaints and chairman NAB approved to file a reference after initial investigation was completed.

NAB prosecutor said that it was proved during the investigation that Durrani was involved in corruption of Rs 1.61 billion with aid of his family and workers.

During an informal discussion, Durrani said court proceedings are according to law and we would try to defend the case. He said the time will decide about right and wrong. The accountability court has reserved the verdict accepting it for hearing and it would be announced on July 1.