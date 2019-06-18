Share:

KARACHI : The market-leader in Pakistan’s consumer-electronics and home appliances market - Dawlance has now achieved another huge milestone, by manufacturing its ten millionth unit. Completing its 40 years of excellence, this enterprise is a fully owned subsidiary of Arçelik A.S. – the largest Turkish enterprise and the third-largest manufacturer in Europe. Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance Umar Ahsan Khan stated: “Dawlance is the biggest Turkish investment in the economy of Pakistan.

Producing its 10 millionth Unit is the strongest evidence of the brand’s reliability. It is an unforgettable moment for us as we enter this new era of consumers’ confidence. The company is thankful to its over 4000 employees, our consumers, stakeholders, distributers, and dealers all over Pakistan, along with everyone else who contributed in the success and growth of the company.”

The Head of Production at Dawlance - Ameen Ahmed expressed his delight and said; ”We have come a long way since the company’s humble beginning, back in 1980, when a small assembly plant was established in Hyderabad. Today, the company has grown tremendously, operating 3 large-scale manufacturing units in Pakistan. The 10 millionth product is a testament to our passion and commitment, to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial-base and economy.”