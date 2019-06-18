Share:

Adviser on Commerce Razaq Dawood has stressed for removing non-tariff barriers between Pakistan and Iran for promotion of bilateral trade.

He was talking to the Iranian parliamentary friendship delegation led by Dr. Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Adviser said both Pakistan and Iran should take maximum benefit from the preferential trade agreement which became operational back in 2006.

Razaq Dawood termed his recent visit to Iran as very productive saying his interaction with the Iranian counterpart focused on improving trade relations.

Ahmad Amirabadi said Pakistan and Iran should work collectively for the region's economic stability.