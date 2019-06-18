KHYBER - In a first, a female candidate from Jamrud will contest for provincial assembly seats scheduled on July 20.
In PK-106, 19 candidates will contest including Awami National Party (ANP) ticket holder female candidate, Naheed Bibi, who will contest elections on the general seat.
After abolishing Frontier Crime Regulation and merger of tribal belt into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, preparations have been finalised to conduct election on 16 seats for provincial assembly.
Khyber district has three provincial assembly seats including PK-105, PK-106 and PK-107 and approximately 59 candidates have filed their documents for the three constituencies.
Naheed Bibi who has done masters in philosophy from University of Peshawar said that ANP was a progressive party and never believed in gender discrimination and that was the reason that she was granted ticket to raise voice for the voiceless especially for the women folk.
“Contesting elections in a male dominated society especially in tribal set-up where women are not permitted to take part in active politics is a tough job but I have accepted the challenge and will contest the election with support of my relatives, party workers and provincial leadership,” she remarked.