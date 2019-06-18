Share:

KHYBER - In a first, a female candidate from Jamrud will contest for provincial as­sembly seats scheduled on July 20.

In PK-106, 19 candidates will con­test including Awami National Party (ANP) ticket holder female candidate, Naheed Bibi, who will contest elec­tions on the general seat.

After abolishing Frontier Crime Regulation and merger of tribal belt into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prepara­tions have been finalised to conduct election on 16 seats for provincial as­sembly.

Khyber district has three provincial assembly seats including PK-105, PK-106 and PK-107 and approximately 59 candidates have filed their docu­ments for the three constituencies.

Naheed Bibi who has done masters in philosophy from University of Pe­shawar said that ANP was a progres­sive party and never believed in gen­der discrimination and that was the reason that she was granted ticket to raise voice for the voiceless especially for the women folk.

“Contesting elections in a male dominated society especially in trib­al set-up where women are not per­mitted to take part in active politics is a tough job but I have accepted the challenge and will contest the elec­tion with support of my relatives, par­ty workers and provincial leadership,” she remarked.