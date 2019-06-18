Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and they are just trying to hoodwink people through their criticism for the sake of criticism.

“They should know that the elements rejected by people have lost their credibility and they have no political future. The opposition should realise that people cannot be fooled through lies,” he said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The chief minister said that corruption remained at its peak during the tenure of previous rulers and the national resources were wasted mercilessly on wrong projects. “The past rulers prioritized their personal interests instead of giving preference to the interest of the country. However, there is no room for any corruption or corrupt elements in the new Pakistan,” he said. He said that foundation of new Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that people are fully aware of the loot and plunder committed in the previous tenures. “The former rulers are reaping today what they sowed,” he said. Those who enjoyed at the expense of the public money could not be called leaders, he said. Had foreign loans been used efficiently, he said, the state of affairs would have been different today. He said the government was working with commitment and passion to save the country from difficult circumstances. “The PTI government is focused on provision of necessary facilities of life to people and steps have been taken for welfare of people. We are bringing improvements in the lives of people by working day and night,” he said.

Buzdar said the country is moving forward in the right direction and a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in a short span of time. He reiterated the PTI government will materialize the dream of a new Pakistan as it has come into power with the agenda of public service. There is nothing important than the public welfare, he said. He regretted that the past governments ignored genuine problems of people and they were responsible for the deteriorating economic conditions. “The prime minister and his team have taken steps to improve the economy. We are moving in the right direction and our intention is right. The decisions made for betterment of the country have started yielding results. Targets will be achieved through implementation of public welfare programmes. The journey of public service will not stop, the chief minister concluded.

CM GRIEVED OVER LOSS OF LIVES

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a boat capsize incident in Sindh River near Rojhan. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and sought a report from the administration.