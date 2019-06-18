Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment,Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday assured the government support for facilitating Japanese foreign investors to investment in various sectors in Pakistan.

The government will welcome investments in various sectors of economy especially in energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textile, logistics and finance,said a press release issued here.

Abdul Rzak Dawood said this in callled on meeting to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of an eminent Japanese company Mitsui, Mr. Mori Moto, alongwith other representatives of the company here.