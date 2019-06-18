Share:

KASUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani said that hardworking and honest policemen were proud of Police Department, adding that they deserved to receive due respect on retirement.

He stated these remarks during an address to a ceremony held to say farewell to retiring Sub Inspector M Shaukat here the other day.

The DPO said that M Shaukat, during his service in Police Department, had performed his duties with utmost honesty and dedication. “He has set an example of honesty and dutifulness for others,” he added.

The DPO said that helping poor people was the greatest form of worship, advising the police officers to earn God’s blessings by solving public problems. He urged the police officials to perform duties with missionary zeal, and pointing out that those, solving public problems on a priority basis, were the real earners of God’s happiness. He asked the officials concerned to listen to the concerns of the retiring officer, adding that no negligence should be shown in this regard.

At the end, the DPO presented a bouquet of flowers to the retiring sub inspector and extended best wishes to him.

Man shot at, injured

A man was shot at and injured by suspects over an argument here the other day.

According to police, Asif ran a chicken shop on College Road. The other day, Malik Ahsan came to his shop to buy chicken. An argument occurred between the two which infuriated Ahsan. He left and returned with four of his accomplices. They opened fire on Asif, leaving him with critical injuries. He was rushed to Kasur District Headquarters Hospital. A-Division police were investigating.

ROBBED

Dacoits looted Rs40,000 and a cell phone during a robbery at a spray centre on Chunian Road. Spray centre owner Javed told the police that he was at his shop when the dacoits came and took away these valuables. Local police were investigating.

INJURED

Three persons including a woman were injured in two different accidents. Police said that Ali and his mother were injured after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a car near Dhoop Sari. In another incident, motorcyclist Asif Latif was injured after being hit by a car near Chunian Sugar Mills.

Police were investigating.