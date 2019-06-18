Share:

A delegation of Iranian parliament led by Pakistan-Iran Friendship Group Chairman Dr Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani visited the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday and called on the Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and discussed issues related to boosting bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan.

Commerce Advisor urged the need of removing non-tarrif barriers to enhance bilateral trade. Iran and Pakistan signed preferential trade agreement in year 2006 but could not take maximum benefit from it, Dawood said.

He said in his recent visit to Iran the two sides discussed promotion of economic cooperation. Dr Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani said that the two countries should work together for economic stability in the region.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit of Iran and meeting with the supreme leader was important for the bilateral relations,” he said. He said, Iran’s common market with Iraq at the border is a beneficial experiment and suggested a common market with Pakistan.

The delegation leader said that Iran’s Minister of Commerce will visit Pakistan next month. Iranian parliamentary delegation Monday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

The Speaker said that developing peaceful and strong relations with its neighbors is an important pillar of the Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He underlined that conflicts in the region not just impede the progress and development but also elevate people’s miseries. He said that Iran is not just a neighbor, but Pakistan’s strong ally in the region and a partner in progress.