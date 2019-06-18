Share:

The United States Defence Department previously announced the dispatching of additional troops to the Middle East amid a reported attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week, which the US authorities quickly blamed on Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated in a speech broadcast by state TV that the Islamic Republic will not wage a war against any nation.

Rouhani said that that the parties opposing Iran were a group of inexperienced politicians.

On Thursday, two oil tankers - the Kokuka Courageous and the Front Altair - were reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States rushed to accuse Iran of allegedly sabotaging the vessels.

Following the incident, US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, to the area, effectively expanding the US military presence in the region.