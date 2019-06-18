Share:

KARACHI : Faysal Asset Management Limited (FAML) and ITMinds Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, have signed an agreement enabling ITMinds to provide Back Office Accounting Services to FAML. The agreement was signed by Khaldoon Bin Latif, CEO-FAML, and Iqleem-uz-Zaman Khan, acting CEO-ITMinds in the presence of Badiuddin Akber, Director-ITMinds and CEO-CDC.

Through this arrangement, ITMinds will facilitate FAML in concentrating on its core business activities, i.e. managing investors’ money and savings, by providing back office accounting services including Settlement, Unit management, Fund accounting, Facilitation for Compliance/ Reporting, Business Continuity and IT arrangements.